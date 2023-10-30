Monday, October 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

2,000 smoke-emitting vehicles impounded

Our Staff Reporter
October 30, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Mustansar Feroze on Sunday ordered to intensify crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles in the provincial metropolis. The CTO ordered a big crackdown on smoky vehicles, 2,000 smoke-emitting vehicles were impounded in different police stations and 7,500 challan tickets were issued, the CTO office sources told newsmen. The CTO said that environmental and air pollution caused epidemic of viral diseases; therefore, transporters were ordered to run vehicles on roads only after proper repair and checkup. The violators would be taken to task, he added. The Traffic Police had mobilised to eliminate potential smog and environmental pollution. Feroze said that now vehicles emitting smoke will be impounded at the concerned police stations, this week more than two thousand vehicles were stopped in different police stations of the city. Dumpers without tarpaulins, without covers, trolleys and other loader vehicles are also being impounded.

Beggars causing problems for citizens

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1698568786.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023