2,000 smoke-emitting vehicles impounded

LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Mustansar Feroze on Sunday ordered to intensify crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles in the provincial metropolis. The CTO ordered a big crackdown on smoky vehicles, 2,000 smoke-emitting vehicles were impounded in different police stations and 7,500 challan tickets were issued, the CTO office sources told newsmen. The CTO said that environmental and air pollution caused epidemic of viral diseases; therefore, transporters were ordered to run vehicles on roads only after proper repair and checkup. The violators would be taken to task, he added. The Traffic Police had mobilised to eliminate potential smog and environmental pollution. Feroze said that now vehicles emitting smoke will be impounded at the concerned police stations, this week more than two thousand vehicles were stopped in different police stations of the city. Dumpers without tarpaulins, without covers, trolleys and other loader vehicles are also being impounded.