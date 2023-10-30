24 hours left in government’s deadline for undocumented immigrants

ISLAMABAD - The deadline for undocumented immigrants, in­cluding Afghan refugees, to return to their home countries on a voluntary basis was left only for twenty-four hours, after which the government’s crackdown against them will start in full swing. On the caretaker government’s advice, about a month ago, thousands of Afghan refugees and other illegal immigrants of different nationali­ties started to return to their home countries, but many are still hiding to escape the government’s warning. Ahead of the deadline, the interim minis­ter for interior, Sarfraz Bugti, warned in his press conference of strict action against those trying to escape and the locals who will facilitate illegal im­migrants in Pakistan. The minister informed that the government collected data on all illegal immi­grants across Pakistan through geo-fencing, and after the deadline, they will be detained in holding centres, where they will be forcibly deported to their home countries after necessary paperwork. Against the backdrop of the evacuation of illegal immigrants from Pakistan, the government of the UK also guaranteed the resettlement of 2,000 Afghan refugees in Britain. The departure of Af­ghan refugees from Pakistan under resettlement operations started on October 26 through char­tered flights. 12 special charter flights will shift 2,000 refugees to Britain by the end of December, as one weekly flight will depart for the UK carry­ing 200 passengers. Civil Aviation of Pakistan had established special counters for Afghan refugees for their facilitation at Islamabad Airport. For the flights, the landing and take-off arrangements were made in mutual consultation between the British authorities and the CAA.