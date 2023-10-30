3rd Belt and Road Forum strengthens Sino-Pak ties

LAHORE - Consul General of China in Lahore Mr Zhao Shiren said that the recently concluded 3rd Belt and Road Forum has injected a fresh impetus into high-quality cooperation between China and Pakistan. We will complete BRI at all costs, even if we have to fight. Speaking at a seminar organised by Institute of International Relations & Media Research on the 3rd BRF: Benefits to Pakistan and Global Shared Community, he said both sides agreed to fast track development of the Gwadar Port and ML-1 upgradation. In addition, 20 agreements and MoUs were signed, covering cooperation on the BRI, infrastructure, mining, industry, green and low-carbon development, health, space cooperation, digital, development cooperation and agricultural export to China. During the BRF, 458 outcomes have been reached, including the Beijing Initiative for Deepening Cooperation on Connectivity, Belt and Road Green Development, International Digital Economy Cooperation, the Green Investment and Finance Partnership, and High-Level Principles on Corruption-free Belt and Road Building. They also include specific targets such as providing 100,000 training opportunities on green development for partner countries by 2030, and increasing the number of joint laboratories to 100, he added. Commercial agreements worth $97.2 billion have also been concluded at the BRF CEO Conference, which will help generate jobs and growth in the BRI countries. The Forum also decided to establish a BRF secretariat to facilitate institutionbuilding and project implementation, CG said. Mr S.M Tanveer, provincial minister of the Punjab, invited Chinese companies to invest in new industries and technologies in Punjab. Potential areas of mutual cooperation included development of agriculture parks and introduction of new methods and techniques for promoting high-yielding crops, introducing long staple cotton with modern farming techniques developed by Chinese experts, value added industry for food processing, value chain for production and export of meat to the Chinese markets, providing demand-driven technical education & vocational training for new Chinese industries coming to Punjab, and cooperation in installing air purification towers for improving air quality in Punjab. Mr Muhammad Mehdi, chairman of Institute of International Relations and Media Research, which organised the seminar said there can be no second opinion that Pakistan and China take the same stand on whether it is international affairs or regional issues. Big initiatives like CPEC invoke different opinions and some even attempt to find a military purpose behind such a project. The answer to any such thinking has been very realistically given by President Xi in his speech at the recent BRI Forum when he said: “We have learned that the Silk Road spirit of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit is the most important source of strength for Belt and Road cooperation. I once said that the pioneers of the ancient silk routes won their place in history not as conquerors with warships, guns, horses or swords. Rather, they are remembered as friendly emissaries leading camel caravans and sailing ships loaded with goods.” After the recent summit, BRI has entered a new phase as the industrialisation process will begin in the developing countries. For Pakistan, this possible change would be of extraordinary importance as it has the potential to revive its economy through it and what it needs is a kick start, which the 3rd BRF promises. Col (retd) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri, Chief Operating Officer of Nawai- Waqt Group, said that the Belt and Road Initiative is currently the largest and unique project in the world under which more than 150 countries are reaping the benefits. There are 10 corridors of BRI in which CPEC has played a significant role in the development of Pakistan under which at least 250000 people got employment since 2015. Referring to the recent visit of Prime Minister Kakar to China, the Prof Zhourong Senior fellow for financial studies of Chongyang Institute of Renmin University of China said via video link that CPEC is an important project related to BRI. CPEC has had a profound impact on Pakistan’s economy for the past ten years. The socio-economics of Pakistan is progressing a lot and with this project, mutual relations between Pakistan and China are getting more stable and positive changes are also taking place in the world economy. Former Pakistan Ambassador Nazir Hussain said it is unfortunate that CPEC did not progress at the scale, and speed as had been planned because the associated projects of economic activities (special economic zones) lagged behind the schedule. The historic CPEC fell victim to global propaganda and disinformation campaigns. The Western think-tanks churned out fake statistics of costs, terms of agreements, and project viability and they were joined by local influencers of dubious integrity in spreading doubts with malicious intentions.