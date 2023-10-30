Monday, October 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

6 drug dealers arrested during raid

APP
October 30, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested six drug dealers and recovered more than 06 kg of drugs from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday.
According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral police recovered 1.6 kg of drugs from Ali Khan.
Similarly, Jatali police recovered 1.5 kg of drugs from Nadeem.
While Saddar Barooni police recovered 1.5 kg from  Tayyab Abbas. Following the operation, Naseerabad police recovered 700 grams of charas from  Arif.
Airport police recovered 01 kg of drugs from Tayyab Abbas and 650 grams of charas from Shahzad.
City police recovered 360 grams of charas from Bashir. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was underway. SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams, adding that the crackdown will be continued against drug dealers without any discrimination.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1698568786.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023