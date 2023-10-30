Monday, October 30, 2023
9,600g hashish recovered, smuggler held

October 30, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   The Excise In­telligence Bureau Surveillance Squad here on Sunday recovered 9,600 gram of hashish from a ve­hicle.

The spokesperson for the Excise Department confirmed the opera­tion and said that during the op­eration, a vehicle (BEP 766) was intercepted at Gul Chowk. Upon searching the vehicle, a substan­tial 9,600 grams of hashish was recovered. 

The individual responsible for transporting the narcotics, iden­tified as Qasim son of Gul Mu­hammad, was apprehended. He is currently in custody, and further investigations are underway.

