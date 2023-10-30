9,600g hashish recovered, smuggler held

PESHAWAR - The Excise Intelligence Bureau Surveillance Squad here on Sunday recovered 9,600 gram of hashish from a vehicle.
The spokesperson for the Excise Department confirmed the operation and said that during the operation, a vehicle (BEP 766) was intercepted at Gul Chowk. Upon searching the vehicle, a substantial 9,600 grams of hashish was recovered.
The individual responsible for transporting the narcotics, identified as Qasim son of Gul Muhammad, was apprehended. He is currently in custody, and further investigations are underway.