Abdullah wins title in Al Barka Bank JK PSA Satellite Series title  

LAHORE - Abdullah Nawaz clinched a title in the Al Barka Bank Limited - Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series after beating Saddamul Haq 3-0 in the final. Abdullah didn’t allow his opponents to make a comeback, thus winning the title 3-0 in 28 minutes. During the prize distribution ceremony, squash legend Jahangir Khan and Al Barka Bank CEO Muhammad Atif Hanif presented prizes and trophies to the tournament’s finalists and top performers. As a part of the celebration, the CEO of Al Baraka Bank announced a separate cash prize of Rs 100,000 for the tournament champion and Rs 50,000 for the runner-up.