Adele rocks glam goth vampire costume for Vegas show

LOS VEGAS - Adele embraced the Halloween season by donning a gothic costume on stage for the first time. The singer-songwriter, 35, took on the stage for her Weekends With Adele show for her Las Vegas Residency in the eerie getup, complete with full-glam make-up and a hiplength wig. In clips shared to social media, the Hello songstress was seen interacting with the crowd as she flaunted the dramatic floor-length, satin black gown with a large vampire neck collar and a long trail. Joking that the costume will make her unrecognizable in any photos and videos of the event, Adele asked the crowd, “Do you mind me being in a fancy dress, like, in dress-up?” As she admitted that she’d “never dressed up for one of her shows before,” the audience cheered loudly to let her know she pulled it off. “I was gonna wear fangs. I had some fangs made just because of Halloween – not that I’m here as a vampire or anything like that,” she explained.