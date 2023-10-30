Agri University holds women awareness workshop

PESHAWAR - The Directorate of Student Coun­selling, Placement and Human Resource Develop­ment of the University of Agriculture Peshawar, with the cooperation of Weather Vale and Informed Farm­ers Islamabad, organised a one-day awareness work­shop on ‘Smart Climate Change and Women in Agri­culture’ for university students in the University of Agriculture Peshawar here on Sunday.

Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Professor Dr Jahan Bakht graced the occasion as chief guest. Registrar Dr Rizwan Ahmed, Director Students Coun­selling, Placement and Human Resource Develop­ment Dr Anwar Ali Shad, Director Quality Assurance Dr Khurram Shehzad Saduzai, Deputy Director Plan­ning and Development Dr Dawood Nazim, Weather Vale representatives, Fawzia Hussain and Areba Arif, representative of informed farmer Malik Adnan and Additional Director of Pakistan Science Foundation Ghazala Ali Khan and a large number of students at­tended the event.

The VC said that whenever climate change occurs, agriculture was the first target and the source of live­lihood for most of the women. Women have a great responsibility for agriculture, rural women, associat­ed with agriculture, he said.

He said that climate change was happening rapid­ly and Pakistan was facing many problems due to cli­mate change, including population growth, floods, droughts and extreme heat waves etc. “If climate change continues like this, the world will face a lot of problems in the future,” he added.