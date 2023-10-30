Ali Embroidery Mills Junior National Tennis C’ship commences

LAHORE-The Ali Embroidery Mills Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 commenced here at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park.

PLTA Secretary, Mr. Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), graced the event as the chief guest and formally inaugurated this prestigious tournament in the presence of former Davis Cupper Inam ul Haq and ex-PTF Secretary Col (R) Asif Dar, players, their families and tennis lovers. During the colorful opening ceremony, Mr. Malik praised Ali Embroidery Mills Pvt Ltd for their significant contributions to the promotion of tennis in the country.

He acknowledged the generous support of Ali Embroidery Mills’ CEO, Tariq Zaman, in not only organizing national tournaments but also conducting the High-Performance Tennis Camps, which is helping in taking the game of tennis to new heights.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab, Shahid Zaman, and Director General Sports Punjab, Dr. Asif Tufail, for their support in fostering sports, particularly tennis, within Punjab. We have also engaged in productive discussions regarding the establishment of a robust domestic circuit for 2024, aimed at nurturing talented athletes within the province, with the ultimate goal of bringing home international accolades for our nation,” Malik emphasized.

The first day of the championship witnessed more than 20 matches. In the boys U-18 1st round, standout performances included M Shaheer Khan’s 6-0, 6-0 victory over Hanzla Anwar, Yafat Nadeem’s 6-1, 6-1 win against Hassan Ali (GC), Ali Talha’s 7-5, 6-2 victory over Abdullah Pirzada, Haider Ali Rizwan’s 6-2, 6-0 triumph against M Sohaan Noor, and Abubakar Khalil’s 6-1, 6-2 win over Abdur Rehman Pirzada. In the Boys U-16 qualifying round, Awais Ali Ansari emerged victorious with a 6-2 score.

For the Boys U-14 1st round, Amir Mazari (Aitchison) defeated Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh 4-0, 4-0. M Shakaib secured a 4-2, 4-1 win against Awais Ali Ansari, Bilal Awais outperformed Hassan Alam with a score of 5-3, 4-0, Abdur Rehman defeated Essa Bilal 4-0, 4-0, and Hamza Ali Rizwan claimed a 4-0, 4-0 victory over M Rehan. In the Boys/Girls U-12 1st round, Taha Asad won with a score of 5-4, 4-0, and M Umar Ali defeated Essa Khan Malik 4-0, 4-0.