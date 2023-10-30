Ali, Ushna criticise celebrities for silence on Palestine ‘genocide’

LAHORE - Pakistan showbiz stars Ali Zafar and Ushna Shah came hard on local and international celebrities for not raising their voice against the genocide of Palestinians by Israel. ‘Habs’ star Ushna Shah recently joined a rally of hundreds of marchers, with a placard reading, “This is not a conflict, it is genocide”, as they walked to express their support to Palestinians. Speaking to the media at the march, Ushna Shah criticised local and global celebrities for not raising their voice to support innocent children being murdered daily by Israel in Palestine. Ushna said, “It is our collective responsibility being a Muslim, and being a human to raise our voice when it is not even a war, rather genocide, apartheid, or murder. We need to continue our protest until it stops, and I am not talking about a temporary ceasefire, but an absolute freedom.” Renowned singer and actor Ali Zafar, in a media statement on Sunday, criticised Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai for not highlighting the Palestine issue. He urged global celebrities and Muslim superpowers to speak up on the matter instead of adopting a neutral stance. “It is the need of the hour for the common people to take to the streets and demand the West to openly condemn unprecedented atrocities on Palestinians by Israeli forces. It is no more a Muslims vs. Jews war, but a ‘Zionist’ propaganda to put the Palestine people through ethnic cleansing. It is imperative for everyone to speak up on the matter,” he asserted.