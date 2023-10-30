Announcing election date rests with ECP: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has emphasised that the mandate of announcing the election date rests with the election commission, not with the caretaker government. The government’s responsibility is to provide support to the election-conducting body only, he added.

In an interaction with LUMS students in Lahore on Monday, Kakar highlighted the importance of the student stage as a valuable asset in one's life. “Youth are the future of our nation, and our expectations from them are high,” he added.

PM Kakar stressed that making sound decisions is crucial for personal progress and success. He also commended LUMS for its role in promoting quality education in the country. He expressed a willingness to engage with students in the future as well.

The PM pointed out that the establishment of the caretaker government was carried out constitutionally. He mentioned that the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had already been scheduled before he took the office.

Kakar denounced baseless propaganda on social media and discouraged the promotion of such a culture. He stressed the need for respecting each other's political ideas and beating biases to contribute to national growth. He emphasised that freedom of expression has its limits and referred to the unfortunate incidents of May 9 as an example, stressing that no one is above the law.

Kakar further explained that those who break the law will face consequences, emphasising that legislation is the prerogative of the Parliament.



On the occasion, he clarified that Afghan refugees are not being expelled from the country; rather, illegal persons have been asked to leave the country, as entry into any country without a visa is generally denied.