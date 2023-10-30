Monday, October 30, 2023
Anti-dengue drive in Sargodha

October 30, 2023
SARGODHA   -   Chief Ex­ecutive Officer Health Author­ity Sargodha Dr. Asad Aslam has said the Health Depart­ment is making all-out efforts to eliminate dengue larvae in the district. Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that anti-dengue campaigns were also being arranged to raise awareness among masses. He said the outdoor and indoor teams of the Health Depart­ment were conducting sur­veillance of dengue larvae at all public places on a daily ba­sis. Larvicide was being car­ried out at the places where water was accumulated and anti-dengue spray was also being done so that the threat of dengue mosquito breed­ing could be completely eliminated, he added.

