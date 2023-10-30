Ashrafi highlights KSA’s crucial role in resolving Palestinian issue

ISLAMABAD - The Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and the Pakistani Di­aspora in the Middle East and Islamic Countries, Hafiz Muham­mad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia had emerged as a crucial player in finding a solution to the long-standing Palestinian issue in a tumultuous region marred by conflict and uncertainty.

In an exclusive interview with APP, he said the recent escala­tion in violence, exemplified by a deadly missile strike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital just hours be­fore President Biden’s visit to Is­rael, underscored the urgency of addressing the Palestinian crisis.

Ashrafi, who is also the chair­man of the Pakistan Ulema Coun­cil, said For the Palestinians in Gaza, each passing day brought more suffering, with a continu­ous toll of lives lost since October. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s commitment to a potential ground offensive on Gaza added to the tension, while journalists had become casual­ties in targeted attacks, he added.

In a heartbreaking turn of events, he said Al Jazeera Ara­bic’s Gaza bureau chief lost his wife, son, daughter, and grand­son in an Israeli airstrike on his home. He said the absence of for­eign journalists in Gaza amplified the courage of Palestinian jour­nalists, who were risking their lives to report on the situation in a region under Israeli siege. Ashrafi said the Arab leadership, once poised for a new chapter in Israeli-Palestinian relations and the prospect of a self-governing Palestinian state, had witnessed Israel’s disproportionate re­sponse to recent events. He said the Saudis had taken a stand by informing Washington of their decision to freeze normalized talks, as this gesture emphasized that the Palestinian issue could not be dismissed in the pursuit of normalizing relations with Israel.

He said Saudi Arabia’s involve­ment in the Palestinian issue had primarily centered on regional stability and de-escalation. He said worldwide condemnation of Israel’s use of force against civilians was continuing to mount as Jordan’s Queen Rania Al Abdullah criticized the West’s double standards in the conflict during an interview with CNN. Ashrafi said Israel’s actions in the ongoing conflict seemed to be part of a broader strategy to justify further territorial expan­sion into Palestinian territories. Amid these developments, he said the Arab world had rejected Israel’s suggestion for Gazans to flee to Egypt or Jordan, fearing that compliance could lead to an expansionist agenda.

He underlined that permitting Israel to displace hundreds of thousands of Palestinians could risk extinguishing the two-state solution forever. In a meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his disagreement with the West­ern leadership’s support for Isra­el and advocated for a diplomatic solution, he added. Ashrafi said China’s efforts to mediate peace in the region had been evident, with proposals for an interna­tional peace conference, includ­ing the possibility of holding it in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He said China’s commitment to impartial mediation was underscored by the presence of its special envoy for the Middle East, Zhai Jun.