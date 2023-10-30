Monday, October 30, 2023
Bahawalpur police arrest five drug peddlers

October 30, 2023
BAHAWALPUR   -   Ba­hawalpur police have ar­rested five alleged drug peddlers and recovered hashish and liquor from their possession. A spokes­man for Bahawlapur police said here that acting on a tip-off, the teams of PS Baghdad-Ul-Jadid and PS Sadar conducted a raid at dens within their jurisdic­tion, respectively and ar­rested three drug peddlers. The police recovered over three kilograms of hash­ish from the possession of the accused. The suspects were identified as Zahid, Aslam and Saeed. Mean­while, a team of PS Hasilpur took two drug pushers into custody and recovered 26 litres of liquor from their possession. The accused were recognized as Ghulam and Sarwar. The police have registered separate cases against the suspects. Fur­ther probe was underway.

