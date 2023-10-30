Beggars causing problems for citizens

SARGODHA - Profes­sional begging is increasing and going unchecked in dif­ferent areas across Sargodha, especially marketplaces and traffic signals. They roam the streets with fake medi­cal prescriptions, asking for alms and a majority of them tell lies to win public sym­pathies. Beggars had also captured roads, parks, mar­kets, traffic signals and other public places besides creat­ing problems and hurdles for commuters. People on Sunday demanded authori­ties concerned to take action against them. People said an increasing trend of begging could also become a security threat. Beggars of all ages, in­cluding women and children, move freely to get money from people at different places, including markets, bazaars and bus terminals. People urged the Social Wel­fare Department and Child Protection Welfare Bureau to take action against beggars whose number is increas­ing day by day. Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said the department took strict action against beggars involved in criminal activities.