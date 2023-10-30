Britney Spears hints at music comeback after memoir success

LOS ANGELES - Britney Spears is seemingly planning a music comeback in the wake of the success of her memoir, The Woman in Me. The Toxic singer took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal she has written a new song called, Hate you to Like Me, alongside a post featuring a screen grab from her old track, Overprotected. “I wrote a new song !!! Hate you to like me !!!” Spears wrote in the caption. “No beef with anyone … just being a narcissist in a claimed, self-entitled way !!!” she continued. “It’s to accumulate interest by giving ego with my eyes closed because I hear important people do that these days.” Since the end of her conservatorship in November 2021, the singer has worked on two collaborate tracks: one with Elton John, and the other with Will.i.am.