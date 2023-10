Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has left for Lahore on a two-day visit.

During his visit, he will meet the students of Lahore University of Management Sciences and participate in a special session with them.

He will also have a meeting with the Chief Minister of Punjab and review the southern part of Lahore Ring Road and Shahdara Flyover project.

The Prime Minister will also visit Mayo Hospital.