CEC holds meeting with Punjab cabinet on election preparations

Chief Election Commissioner and election commission members held a meeting with Punjab cabinet on the province’s election preparations.

A session, jointly chaired by the CEC and Caretaker CM, reviewed the provincial government’s preparations for general election in detail.

The session was also briefed on security arrangements during the upcoming general election.

It was decided that the caretaker government of Punjab will nominate a focal person for coordination with the election commission.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja told meeting that the elections are nearing and will be held in time.

“We all have to work jointly to ensure free, fair and transparent elections,” he said.

“We will extend our full support to the caretaker government of Punjab for free and fair elections,” CEC said.

He said that the delimitations phase will be completed by November 30.

It is being expected that the polling date and election schedule will be announced after completion of the final phase of delimitation process.