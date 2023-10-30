Chicken meat prices plummet in Sialkot, but restaurant dishes stay unchanged

SIALKOT - Despite the reduction in the prices of chicken meat, the prices of the dishes prepared from it did not drop even a bit. Although the price of chicken meat in Sialkot has decreased by 150 to 200 ru­pees per kg, dishes prepared from chicken, in­cluding chicken kadhahi, chicken korma, chicken pulao, chicken spinach, chargha, saji, malai boti, kebab, pizza, burger, biryani, tawa The hotel own­ers have not reduced the prices of chaanp, sha­warma, steak and other dishes. Urban circles have demanded from Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Shah Mir Iqbal, AC Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar and Price Magistrate that Chowk Allama Iqbal, Lahai Bazar, Orders to the hotel owners established in other areas including Lari Adda, Shahabpura, Adda Pasruriyan, Saddar Bazar Cantt, Rangpura Chowk, Kashmir Road, Aymanabad Road, Pasrur Road and other areas to revise their rates according to the current rate of chicken meat. With issuance, prices should be checked based on verification.

SIALKOT UNIVERSITY CELEBRATES KAZAKHSTAN’S REPUBLIC DAY

Sialkot Celebrating Kazakhstan’s Republic Day, Chairman of Sialkot University, Faisal Manzoor, em­phasized the shared historical and religious con­nections between the people of both countries. He noted the significant importance of Kazakhstan, en­dowed with substantial oil reserves in Central Asia, positioning it as a potential energy hub. Manzoor highlighted the consistently positive trajectory of bilateral relations between the two nations. Vice-Chancellor Rehan Younas further underscored Ka­zakhstan’s status as a sovereign nation and its on­going transformation into a dynamic economic and regional power. He noted the recognition of Kazakh­stan’s influence throughout the region and beyond. The Republic Day celebration of Kazakhstan was marked by a meeting with Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafan, who emphasized the occasion’s role in strengthening international relations. The efforts of Kazakhstan’s Ambassador in Pakistan have resulted in the opening of new flight routes through Kazakh­stan’s SCAT Airlines, fostering increased bilateral trade and enhancing people-to-people relations.