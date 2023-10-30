Chicken prices fixed at Rs502 per kg in Karachi

KARACHI-The price of per kilogram chicken meat in Karachi has been fixed at Rs 502 for retailers. As per details, Commissioner Karachi has issued a notification of chicken prices in the metropolis. The chicken meat price has been fixed at Rs 502 per kg whereas the chicken price for the poultry form will be Rs 310 per kg and the wholesale price of the chicken is fixed at Rs 318 per kg.

In February 2023, the price of per kg chicken meat in Karachi increased sharply and was being sold at Rs700. After mutton and beef, chicken meat also falling out of the reach of the middle class, with live chicken priced at Rs500. This price hike is due to the closure of several poultry businesses due to a shortage of feed. In Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and some other cities, the price of chicken has also reached an all-time high, with a kilogram of poultry meat being sold for Rs700-705. Meanwhile, in Lahore, the second most populous city in the country, the price of chicken meat is hovering between Rs550-600 per kg. The government had launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the feed shortage.