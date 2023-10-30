China’s software sector reports steady expansion in first three quarters

BEIJING-China’s software and information technology service industry registered double-digit growth in revenue and profits in the first three quarters of this year, official data showed. Profits of the sector reached 1.01 trillion yuan (about 140.7 billion US dollars) during the period, soaring 18.3 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The combined revenue of this sector came in at 8.76 trillion yuan in the period, jumping 13.5 percent from the same period last year. Specifically, the revenue of cloud computing and big data services surged 15.8 percent year on year to 875 billion yuan, and that of e-commerce platforms’ information and technology services went up 9.4 percent to 799 billion yuan in the same period.