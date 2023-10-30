Climate catastrophe

In September 2023, climate experts witnessed an alarming trend: an increase in temperature by 1.8 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest month in recent history. While science has provided solutions to numerous global challenges, including epidemics and droughts, the ruling elite worldwide often work against the interests of nature.
Science and technology have improved food grain production, controlled famines, and introduced clean energy sources. Unfortunately, technology initially conceived for positive purposes, such as nuclear energy and medical advances, was diverted into lethal weaponry, threatening humanity.
Despite the potential of alternative energy sources like solar and wind, world leaders seem reluctant to invest in them. Billions are spent on wars and conflicts, but climate issues receive only lip service. This disparity is evident in the investments made in Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and the Israel-Palestine conflict compared to climate change efforts. Climate change advocates’ voices are drowned out by greed for power and resources, leading to wars and environmental destruction.
Addressing climate change requires a united global response. The urgency of the situation cannot be understated. If world leaders do not prioritise climate change, the consequences will be dire.
GULSHER PANHWER,
Johi.