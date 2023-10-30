Climate catastrophe

In September 2023, climate ex­perts witnessed an alarming trend: an increase in temperature by 1.8 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest month in recent histo­ry. While science has provided so­lutions to numerous global chal­lenges, including epidemics and droughts, the ruling elite world­wide often work against the inter­ests of nature.

Science and technology have im­proved food grain production, con­trolled famines, and introduced clean energy sources. Unfortunate­ly, technology initially conceived for positive purposes, such as nu­clear energy and medical advanc­es, was diverted into lethal weap­onry, threatening humanity.

Despite the potential of alter­native energy sources like solar and wind, world leaders seem re­luctant to invest in them. Billions are spent on wars and conflicts, but climate issues receive only lip service. This disparity is evident in the investments made in Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and the Is­rael-Palestine conflict compared to climate change efforts. Cli­mate change advocates’ voices are drowned out by greed for power and resources, leading to wars and environmental destruction.

Addressing climate change re­quires a united global response. The urgency of the situation cannot be understated. If world leaders do not prioritise climate change, the consequences will be dire.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.