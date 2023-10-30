Commissioner inaugurates city’s first vegetable, fruit market; regular business to start on Oct 30  

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Sunday inaugurated Rawalpindi’s first vegetable and fruit mandi while regular business of the mandi would start on Monday, October 30.

Vegetable and fruit mandi has been set up on 20 kanals land in Union Council Rawat on main G.T.Road near Chak Beli Mor. Special Secretary Agriculture, Syeda Kulsoom Hai, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Director Agriculture Extension Rawalpindi, Shahid Bukhari and other officers were present on this occasion.

The Commissioner informed that the establishment of vegetable and fruit markets was a part of Chief Minister Punjab’s public and farmer-friendly program.

The establishment of the first vegetable and fruit market in Rawalpindi would help promote agricultural trade at the regional level.

Over three million population of Rawalpindi would benefit from the establishment of the first vegetable and fruit market, he said adding, the establishment of a vegetable market near Rawat would facilitate the suppliers of fruits and vegetables.

By setting up a vegetable and fruit mandi, the long-standing demand of the citizens of Rawalpindi had been fulfilled, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

The administration was taking solid steps for the convenience of the people, he informed. Rawalpindi is a big city which was in dire need of setting up vegetable and fruit mandi.

Establishing a vegetable market would provide employment to the local people of Rawalpindi, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

People from Rawalpindi used to travel a long way to go to Islamabad’s vegetable and fruit market.

Special Secretary Agriculture said that the establishment of a vegetable and fruit market was a great step to facilitate the citizens of Rawalpindi.

The administration had set up vegetable and fruit mandi as per policy of the people-friendly Punjab government, she added.

The special Secretary said that Commissioner Rawalpindi had put a lot of effort into establishing a vegetable and fruit market to facilitate the citizens which is commendable.