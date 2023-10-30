Court seeks reply over PTI chief's plea to talk to his sons on every Saturday

Sindh Chief Minister Justice retired Maqbool Baqar has invited German investors to invest in province.

Talking to German Ambassador Alfred Grannas who called on him in Karachi today, he said there are a lot of investment opportunities in Sindh.

The visiting ambassador informed the chief minister that Germany had provided 180 million Euros for flood affectees in Pakistan.

The German Ambassador said Pakistani students can also take advantage of education system of his country under students exchange programme.