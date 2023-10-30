Monday, October 30, 2023
Court sends Elahi on judicial remand in illegal appointments case

Web Desk
8:40 PM | October 30, 2023
National

A Lahore court on Monday rejected the police request, seeking extension in physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi in illegal appointments case.

The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had arrested Elahi on charges of illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly.

The PTI president has been arrested several times in various cases after a crackdown was launched against the party in the aftermath of the May 9 incidents.

Elahi was produced before the court of Duty Judge Amir Raza amid strict security measures.

The judge rejected the police request of extension in Elahi’s physical remand, sending the PTI president to jail on judicial remand.

