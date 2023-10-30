Monday, October 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Crackdown against narcotics dealers directed

APP
October 30, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Di­rector Narcotics Control Sufian Haqqani on Sun­day issued instructions to all circle officers and SHOs to intensify crack­down on big narcotics dealers and main centres and said that no conces­sion should be made to drug smugglers.

On the special direc­tion of Caretaker Minis­ter for Finance Revenue and Excise Ahmad Ra­sool Bangash an impor­tant meeting of Circle Of­ficers and SHOs of Excise Police Stations were held under the chairmanship of newly posted Director of Narcotics Control Sufi­an Haqqani.

In the meeting, Direc­tor Narcotics Control re­viewed the performance of excise police stations in detail. The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the performance of the excise police stations against drugs and the measures taken.

The Director Narcotics control said that instead of traditional anti-nar­cotics operations, mod­ern and scientific lines and technological oper­ations will be launched against drugs smugglers. 

Beggars causing problems for citizens

In the meeting, a plan of action was drawn up for the complete elimi­nation of drugs from the province, to break the smugglers mafia and big networks.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1698644946.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023