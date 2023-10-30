Crackdown against narcotics dealers directed

PESHAWAR - Di­rector Narcotics Control Sufian Haqqani on Sun­day issued instructions to all circle officers and SHOs to intensify crack­down on big narcotics dealers and main centres and said that no conces­sion should be made to drug smugglers.

On the special direc­tion of Caretaker Minis­ter for Finance Revenue and Excise Ahmad Ra­sool Bangash an impor­tant meeting of Circle Of­ficers and SHOs of Excise Police Stations were held under the chairmanship of newly posted Director of Narcotics Control Sufi­an Haqqani.

In the meeting, Direc­tor Narcotics Control re­viewed the performance of excise police stations in detail. The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the performance of the excise police stations against drugs and the measures taken.

The Director Narcotics control said that instead of traditional anti-nar­cotics operations, mod­ern and scientific lines and technological oper­ations will be launched against drugs smugglers.

In the meeting, a plan of action was drawn up for the complete elimi­nation of drugs from the province, to break the smugglers mafia and big networks.