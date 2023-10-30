Culture comes to life on second day of Lahore Lahore Aye Festival

LAHORE - In response to the Punjab government’s call, Lahore is awash with a vibrant sixteen-day-long Winter Festival titled “Lahore Lahore Aye,” an ode to the enchanting and diverse culture of Punjab. The festival commenced with the grandeur of an art exhibition at Alhamra, a testament to artistic brilliance. Over 80 captivating works by 25 esteemed artists grace the Punjab Art Exhibition. Each stroke of their brush eloquently narrates the literary and cultural tapestry of Punjab, offering a profound connection to the region’s heritage. The exhibition promises to be a visual delight for all, open to exploration until November 12. Simultaneously, the theatrical drama “Kala Maida Bhais” took center stage at Alhamra Hall, a presentation by the Ajoka Theatre and written by director Shahid Nadeem. The play draws inspiration from a true story, spotlighting pressing social and societal issues. Adorned in the splendid attire of Cholistan, the gifted performers weave a mesmerizing tapestry of folk and Sufi songs, captivating the audience with their artistry. Expressing his delight, Executive Director Alhamra Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry emphasized the enthusiastic engagement of Lahore’s residents in the festival. Held under the patronage of the Punjab government, this festival serves as a stage for the city’s acclaimed theatrical productions, presenting a captivating array of celebrated plays to a captivated audience.