DC Shaheed Benazirabad to hold open court today

NAWABSHAH - In order to listen and resolve the issues of government employees and pensioners pertaining to treasury office on the special directives of Sindh Chief Minister, the Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind has announced on Sunday to hold an open court (katchehry) at DC Office premises on Monday, October 30, at 10 am. Secretary Finance Ghulam Ali Soomro, Deputy Inspector General Treasury Habibur Rehman Arain, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind and Assistant Accountant General Adeel Ahmed would hear the issues of government employees and pensioners. The DC has appealed all the affected employees and pensioners to attend the open katchehry and present their problems and issues so that steps could be taken to resolve the same. Letters for participation have been dispatched to the officials of District Accounts and all all concerned government departments.