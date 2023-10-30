Dolly graces ribbon cutting celebration of her fashion exhibit

NASHVILLE - Dolly Parton and her iconic styling is receiving the recognition and affection it truly deserves, in Nashville. On Saturday, the Jolene hitmaker graced the official ribbon cutting ceremony of Dolly Parton and the Makers: My Life in Rhinestones with her presence. This event marked the opening of a new exhibit at Lipscomb University’s Beaman Library and featured several of her memorable looks from her decades-long career. Parton, 77, attended the event by donning a spot on dress for the halloween season. She slipped in a black and silver gown adorned with small spikes, intricate web like mesh and stylish accents. Parton was accompanied by her niece, an archivist who enthusiastically praised the exhibit ahead of its preview. During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Parton shared her favourite displayed look; it was the dress she wore at the 1989 CMA Awards while performing He’s Alive. She also humorously remarked, “I’m amazed at how much I’ve done, I really am,” as reported by WTVF. “Someone says how does it feel to see all that? I think, ‘Phew, that’s a lot of living.’” The official opening date for the fascinating exhibit is October 31. It will run through December 9, and will not only celebrate Parton’s looks but will also bring the spotlight on the other creative minds behind the 25 looks in the exhibit. According to Dolly Parton’s website, it will bring out “the true magic that happens behind the seams.” With that being said, the fashion retrospective comes following the release of her new book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, which was released on Oct. 17.