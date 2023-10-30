Drop in water level downstream Kotri barrage affecting water supply in Latifabad

HYDERABAD-Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Zahid Hussain Shar while taking notice of the complaints of water shortage in Latifabad town has directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to address the issue immediately. Spokesman of HDA Nadeem Yousuf informed here on Sunday that WASA’s water supply network had been badly affected due to the power outages and also because of a drop in the water level downstream of the Kotri barrage.

According to him, the pumping stations through which water was supplied to parts of Latifabad and Kohasar had been undergoing 8 to 12 hours of load-shedding per day because of which the supply was disrupted repeatedly throughout the day. He apprised that 2 out of the 3 water lifting pumps of WASA which take water from the downstream river were not working because of the water scarcity. The spokesman said that the irrigation authorities had been requested to discharge water downstream so that the problem of water supply in Latifabad could be resolved.