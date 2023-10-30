Economic Rejuvenation

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar’s recent announcement that tax collection by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exceeded International Monetary Fund (IMF) targets for the first quarter of the fiscal year is an extremely encouraging sign for Pakistan’s economic stability. This accomplishment underscores the nation’s commitment to efficiently implement the IMF programme, signalling the resolve of the caretaker government to address economic challenges with diligence.

The fact that tax collection has surpassed IMF expectations is a clear indicator of Pakistan’s improving financial trajectory. It highlights the government’s ability to mobilise resources effectively, raising optimism about the sustainability of the economic recovery. Dr. Akhtar’s emphasis on economic growth is particularly promising, with the prospect of a 2% to 3% boost in GDP anticipated due to improvements in agricultural output.

The stabilisation of the interbank dollar rate at Rs279 and an 8% appreciation of the rupee are also noteworthy achievements. These results stem from administrative measures to curb smuggling and enhanced border management, which are essential for preventing currency outflows. The regulation of exchange companies has also been reformed, contributing to the rupee’s strength.

While acknowledging that inflation remains a challenge, Dr. Akhtar rightly points out that Pakistan’s open economy is susceptible to external influences, making complete control of inflation a complex task. Recent global events, such as the Ukraine crisis affecting oil prices and commodities, have underlined the inherent vulnerability of open economies. However, a downward trend in inflation indicates progress, and the government’s continuous efforts to manage it demonstrate their commitment to maintaining economic stability.

Dr. Akhtar’s focus on capital market reforms is another facet of the multifaceted approach Pakistan is taking to foster economic recovery. The improvements on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) are expected to yield positive results in the near future, boosting investor confidence. Encouraging businesses to utilise the stock exchange for funding rather than traditional banking channels is a pragmatic step towards strengthening the capital market.

The finance minister’s mention of an “economic recovery plan” underscores the government’s commitment to achieving sustainable growth. Small-scale industries, a significant part of Pakistan’s economic landscape, are rightly recognised as crucial players in this future endeavour. Pakistan is on the path to addressing longstanding economic issues, a testament to the caretaker government’s dedication and efforts to secure the nation’s financial stability.