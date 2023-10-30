Monday, October 30, 2023
ECP to hear objections against preliminary delimitations from Wednesday

9:18 AM | October 30, 2023
The Election Commission of Pakistan will hear objections filed against preliminary delimitations on Wednesday and Thursday in Islamabad.

ECP has constituted two benches for this purpose. The benches will hear petitions against preliminary delimitations of different districts.

The first bench will take up petitions against delimitations in Islamabad, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sialkot, Khuzdar and Rajanpur on Wednesday while the second bench will hear petitions from Kurram, Khyber, Nankana Sahib, Attock, Jhelum, Kohat and Korangi.

On Thursday, bench number 1 will take up objections of Malir, Sanghar, Swat, Haripur, Chakwal and Pishin while bench number 2 will hear petitions against delimitations in Mardan, Karachi East, Musakhel, Lodhran, Nowshero Feroze, Hub, Lasbela and Awaraan.

The special benches of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will review 1,324 objections about constituency delimitations.

The ECP spokesperson had said that objectors had been notified about their hearings on November 1 and 2. After a thorough review of all objections, the official publication of constituency details is set for November 30.

In response to objections filed with the Election Commission for various provinces, including Islamabad, 672 were registered in Punjab, 228 in Sindh, 293 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 124 in Balochistan, and 7 in Islamabad.

It’s worth noting that the Election Commission had previously extended the deadline for filing constituency delimitation objections to 12:00 pm on October 27, 2023, to accommodate the public.

