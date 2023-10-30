Envoy opens Pakistan National Pavilion at Sichuan Expo

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Ambassador in China, Moin-ul-Haque, inaugurated Pakistan National Pavil­ion at the Sichuan Agriculture Expo in Chengdu, Chi­na Economic Net (CEN) reported.

He was joined by Vice Governor of Sichuan Prov­ince Hu Yun, Secretary Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Dr Farheed Iqbal and Pakistan’s Acting Consul General in Chengdu Agha Hunain Ab­bas Khan.

The Pavilion introduces the famous touristic sites in Pakistan and displays a number of the agriculture goods produced by the country.

More than a dozen Pakistani companies displayed their agricultural products here. And the Pavilion at­tracted great interest from the participants attending the Expo.

Earlier on the same day, the Ambassador partic­ipated in the Opening Ceremony of the 9th Sichuan Agriculture Expo, where Pakistan is the Country of Honour.

In his address during the opening ceremony, the Ambassador highlighted the strong bilateral rela­tions between Pakistan and China that are based on political trust, strategic communication, and practi­cal cooperation.

He also highlighted the close cooperation between Pakistan and Sichuan, including through sister prov­ince and city collaborations.

Pakistan’s participation in the Expo will inject im­petus to the on-going cooperation between Pakistan and China in the agriculture sector.

Recently five important agriculture SPS protocols have been finalised between the two sides, giving Pakistan access to a market of $30 billion in cooked beef, dairy, chillies, cherries and other livestock prod­ucts. This endeavour will contribute to Pakistan’s ef­forts to increase its exports to China. Sichuan Agricul­ture Expo is the largest agriculture expo in western China and caters to over 400 million people. More than 2000 exhibitors are attending the Expo and more than 200,000 people are expected to visit it.