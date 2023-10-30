Exporters facing problems due to dollar factor: PCMEA

LAHORE-Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf said on Sunday that exporters are facing many problems as despite the lucid slashing in dollar rate, the prices of imported raw materials did not decrease. “Keeping this in view, we are promoting links with all institutions to solve problems.” He expressed these views while talking to Chief Executive Officer/Chairman of Soneri Bank, Muhtashim Ahmed Ashai, who visited the PCMEA office alongwith a delegation. Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairman Ejazur Rehman, senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, Shahid Hasan Sheikh, senior member Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Major (retd) Akhtar Nazir, Faisal Saeed Khan and others were also present.

Usman Ashraf informed the delegation about the difficulties faced by the exporters in banking matters and said that sometimes new rules are implemented without giving timely information to the exporters and due to which many problems arise. “A system should be devised for timely notification of the application of new laws so that exporters and importers can prepare in advance,” he added. He said that two seminars were organised earlier in collaboration with the association and Soneri Bank for awareness of laws and solving problems and it is hoped that the series of seminars will continue in the future.