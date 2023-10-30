Flour miller caught pilfering electricity

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected power pilferage by a local flour miller in Raiwind. The company’s spokesman told media here Sunday that during an anti-theft operation, the Raiwind Sub-Division team found a local flour miller stealing electricity by illegal hooking on the main transmission line in Mohallah Islamabad. The team removed the power meter and transformer on the spot and imposed a fine of Rs 800,000 on the miller, besides lodging an FIR in this regard with area police. Another inspection team detected power theft at a cloth shop in Anarkali area where the shopkeeper was pilfering electricity by tempering with the meter. He was charged with 9,400 units as the detection bill. In Old Kahna area, the spokesman said, LESCO detected four meters, which were slowed down, one tempered meter, and four customers stealing electricity by illegal hooking on the main supply line of the company. Legal action is being initiated against all the accused.