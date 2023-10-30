Foreign aid

Pakistan is a nation with signifi­cant economic challenges, and its people, particularly the less privileged, are enduring consider­able hardship due to inflation, po­litical instability, and other factors. Several countries, including the United States and Saudi Arabia, provide aid to Pakistan with the intention of improving the living conditions of its people and help­ing them escape poverty, inflation, and unemployment.

However, it is disheartening to observe that the aid received from abroad, often in millions of dollars, does not reach the intended recip­ients but ends up in the pockets of high-ranking government officials. This aid is meant to bolster for­eign reserves, combat corruption, and counter terrorism. Regretta­bly, the money is frequently mis­appropriated.

For example, $9 billion was al­located for flood victims in Paki­stan, yet the whereabouts of this substantial sum remain a mys­tery. Those responsible for han­dling these funds must be held ac­countable and brought to justice. It is time to end this corruption, as the people of Pakistan are frustrat­ed and yearn for justice.

DANIAL TANVIR,

Islamabad.