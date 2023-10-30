Foreign aid

Pakistan is a nation with significant economic challenges, and its people, particularly the less privileged, are enduring considerable hardship due to inflation, political instability, and other factors. Several countries, including the United States and Saudi Arabia, provide aid to Pakistan with the intention of improving the living conditions of its people and helping them escape poverty, inflation, and unemployment.
However, it is disheartening to observe that the aid received from abroad, often in millions of dollars, does not reach the intended recipients but ends up in the pockets of high-ranking government officials. This aid is meant to bolster foreign reserves, combat corruption, and counter terrorism. Regrettably, the money is frequently misappropriated.
For example, $9 billion was allocated for flood victims in Pakistan, yet the whereabouts of this substantial sum remain a mystery. Those responsible for handling these funds must be held accountable and brought to justice. It is time to end this corruption, as the people of Pakistan are frustrated and yearn for justice.
DANIAL TANVIR,
Islamabad.