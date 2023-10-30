Former PTI MNA Wajiha Qamar joins PML-N

LAHORE - Wajiha Qamar, a former member of the National Assembly (MNA) belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI), Sunday announced to join the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), a development signaling the start of shifting allegiance by the PTI leaders to the Nawaz party. Wajiha is the first ex-PTI lawmaker to have joined the PML-N as most of her ex-colleagues have opted for the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party of Jahangir Khan Tareen for their future politics. This significant announcement took place during a meeting between Wajiha Qamar and former Prime Minister and current President of PML-N, Shehbaz Sharif. The PML-N president warmly welcomed Wajiha Qamar into the PML-N fold and extended his congratulations on her decision to join the party. During this occasion, Wajiha Qamar expressed her confidence in PMLN’s leadership, including Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif, as well as the party’s manifesto. She emphasized the historic role played by the Muslim League (N) in Pakistan’s development and progress under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership. Wajiha Qamar underscored the importance of supporting the forces of construction, highlighting that destructive forces have harmed the country and its people. The Secretary General of PML-N, Ahsan Iqbal, and Deputy Secretary General Ataullah Tarar were also present on the occasion.