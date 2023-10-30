Four ‘dacoits’ killed in encounter

KARACHI-Karachi police on Sunday claimed to have shot dead four ‘dacoits’ in an encounter in the city’s Saudabad.

According to police, the ‘encounter’ took place in the limits of Saudabad police station in Karachi’s Malir during the alleged encounter, a policeman named Hanif and three other people also sustained injuries.

Police have recovered weapons, mobile phones and two motorcycles from the possession of the dead dacoits, The bodies of the dacoits and injured have been shifted to hospital. Earlier on December 6, last year, two alleged bandits were killed in a police encounter in the New Karachi area. The encounter with five robbers riding on motorbikes occurred near Mangal Bazar.

The criminals were looting the valuables in the area when the patrolling police party arrived at the scene. Seeing the police, the bandits opened fire and in a retaliatory fire two of them were shot dead on the spot, while one of them was arrested in injured condition.