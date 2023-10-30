Haqqani issues instructions to intensify crackdown on narcotics dealers

PESHAWAR - Director Narcotics Control Su­fian Haqqani on Sunday issued instructions to all circle officers and SHOs to intensify crack­down on big narcotics dealers and main centers and said that no concession should be made to drug smugglers. On the spe­cial direction of Caretaker Min­ister for Finance Revenue and Excise Ahmad Rasool Bangash an important meeting of Circle Officers and SHOs of Excise Police Stations were held un­der the Chairmanship of newly Posted Director of Narcotics Control Sufian Haqqani.

In the meeting, Director Nar­cotics Control reviewed the performance of excise police stations in detail. The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the performance of the excise police stations against drugs and the measures taken.

The Director Narcotics con­trol said that Instead of tra­ditional anti-narcotics opera­tions, modern and scientific lines and technological opera­tions will be launched against drugs smugglers. In the meet­ing, a plan of action was drawn up for the complete elimina­tion of drugs from the prov­ince, to break the smugglers mafia and big networks.

On this occasion, the Direc­tor Narcotics Control Sufian Haqqani said that the investi­gation system should be im­proved and drug cases should be followed thoroughly so that the drugs accused can be se­verely punished by the courts and this scourge can be eradi­cated from the root, while the officers and officials will be given Modern training for op­erations, investigation and intelligence information will be utilized to improve compe­tence. He furthered that reports should be prepared as soon as possible for amendments in laws which drug dealers take advantage of such laws.