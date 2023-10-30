Monday, October 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hospitals heads to be recruited as per rules: Health Ministry  

APP
October 30, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination clarified on Sunday that the recruitment of heads of major hospitals in the federal capital will be undertaken as per recruitment rules.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, these recruitments will be made strictly on merit, following due process and procedures.

In a statement, he said that the decision in this regard was made in a meeting on August 25, 2023, chaired by the Federal Minister for Health. He said that the necessary instructions to initiate the process for filling the posts of various cadres have been issued.

He said, “The government believes in upholding the utmost transparency and merit in recruitment.” He advised not to pay heed to any unverified stories or speculations circulating on social media.

Pakistan apparel industry fully compliant with labour laws: PHMA

“No infodemic can deter us from our mission of reforms and services to Pakistan.”

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1698568786.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023