Illegal refugees voluntarily repatriate as Oct 31 deadline approaches nearer

PESHAWAR - The repa­triation process of undocu­mented immigrants was expe­dited through Torkham Border where illegal refugees are being seen returning to their homes in significant numbers with only two days left in the Octo­ber 31st deadline.

The return process of undoc­umented Afghans through the Torkham Border has been ac­celerated from where 33,555 il­legal immigrants went to their home country between Octo­ber 1-23, 2023 in a safe and dignified manner.

Lateefur Rehman, spokes­man of KP Home and Tribal Af­fairs Department told APP on Sunday that repatriation of un­documented Afghan refugees was accelerated as the Octo­ber 31 deadline approaches fast and approximately 33,555 undocumented Afghan immi­grants have left for their home country between October 1-23 through Torkham Border that connect Pakistan and Afghani­stan through Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Afghan families includ­ed 2,772 families, consisting of 8,309 men, 5,457 women, and 19,789 children, reflecting the diverse demographic nature of the Afghan population. The voluntary repatriation process through the busy Torkham Bor­der was started after the gov­ernment instructed all unreg­istered immigrants to return to their native countries by Octo­ber 31, 2023.

He said Additional Chief Sec­retary Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Muhammad Abid Majeed has visited Afghan Ref­ugees camps at Torkham Bor­der and Landi Kotal tehsil in District Khyber and reviewed all the arrangements for the smooth return of undocument­ed refugees.

Deputy Commissioner Khy­ber, Abdul Nasir Khan briefed the Additional Chief Secretary on the preparations and facil­ities of the district administra­tion for the efficient return of all illegal foreign nationals at Lan­di Kotal and Torkham Border.

The Additional Chief Secre­tary inspected the facilities and arrangements including water, tents and food services made for the smooth and voluntary return of the immigrants.

He reviewed preparations for repatriation in relief camps es­tablished at the Torkham Bor­der and Landi Kotal and ex­pressed satisfaction with all necessary measures, which were put in place for the smooth return of Afghan refugees.

Deputy Commissioner Khy­ber, Abdul Nasir Khan present­ed a detailed briefing to the Ad­ditional Chief Secretary on the steps taken by district admin­istration to facilitate the digni­fied repatriation of Afghan ref­ugees to their home country.

The ACS expressed satisfac­tion over the work done so far and directed to providing fa­cilities to Afghan refugees. Pa­kistan has hosted over 4.4 mil­lion Afghan refugees since 1979 after the USSR invasion of Afghanistan and has shared all essential services includ­ing hospitals, schools, colleges, transport, businesses and jobs with Afghan brothers and sis­ters during the last 44 years.

Pakistani in order to provide speedy relief and humanitar­ian assistance to over 4.4 mil­lion Afghan refugees mostly settled in Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa and Balochistan, had set up Commissionerate for Af­ghan Refugees (CAR) at Pesha­war that provided food, shelter, healthcare, education, and oth­er essential services to Afghan refugees accommodated in 43 camps and urban areas during this long period in a dignified manner.

Meanwhile, the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and seven merged tribal districts are fully behind the government’s deci­sion to evacuate all illegal im­migrants, citing the anticipated improvements in the economy, employment opportunities and law and order situation.

Besides food, roads, high­er education and water servic­es, all provincial governments in Pakistan have provided psy­cho-social support and skills training for livelihood opportu­nities and opened schools to fa­cilitate Afghan refugees.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s res­idents while lauding the gov­ernment’s decision, expressed the hope that the departure of illegally residing foreigners will help bring about positive changes in their region, which has been grappling with pover­ty, socioeconomic imbalances, unemployment and other soci­oeconomic challenges.

Riaz Khan, a resident of the Nowshera district highlighted the problems faced due to the presence of influx of illegal ref­ugees in KP and expressed the hope that prices and rent of properties and daily use com­modities would be reduced af­ter the return of all illegal immi­grants to their home countries.

He said the poverty prevalent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa espe­cially in merged tribal districts would be slashed with positive impact expected from the de­parture of these illegal foreign residents. He said illegal for­eigners’ departure will pave the way for greater prosperity and employment opportunities for the local workforce.

The Commissionerate for Af­ghan Refugees, Peshawar of­ficial told APP that over 1.5 million Afghan nationals had entered Pakistan after August 15, 2021, when the Afghan Tal­iban took over Kabul.

He said almost half of those Afghans got themselves regis­tered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refu­gees (UNHCR) seeking reset­tlement in Europe, the UK, the United States and other coun­tries, while the rest stayed un­documented.

The official said most of the undocumented Afghan nation­als lived in urban areas, espe­cially Peshawar, Karachi and Mardan districts and bringing them under the documentation net was a big challenge.

Lateef Rehman said that as per the government’s decision, no extension in the deadline for undocumented immigrant re­patriation would be made and all illegal foreigners have to re­turn to their home country by October 31.

The spokesman said that all suspects have been identified through mapping and geo-fenc­ing for deportation. Barrister Faroz Jamal Kakakhel, Care­taker Information Minister KP, said that repatriation of undoc­umented immigrants was not country-specific and that no country in the world can allow an illegal stay of immigrants.

By Thursday last, he said about 60,000 undocumented immigrants returned to their home countries voluntarily. The minister said that a clear order was issued to all illegal immigrants to leave Pakistan by October 31, adding feder­al government policy would be followed after the expiry of the deadline in letter and spirit.

Manzoorul Haq, former Am­bassador told APP that he had visited many countries but nev­er seen immigrants living with­out legal and visa documents.

He supported government of Pakistan’s decision to expel all illegal immigrants including un­documented Afghan refugees after October 31. He said the Foreign Office spokeswoman had clarified that the deporta­tion deadline was not Afghans specific rather it was for all un­registered immigrants which was a highly positive approach. Ambassador Manzoor said that keeping in view the region’s ge­opolitical situation, it was the right time to address the refu­gee issue once and for all.