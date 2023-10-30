India’s bowling brilliance crushes England’s hopes in ICC World Cup

LUCKNOW-Mohammed Shami-led bowling attack dismantled England’s batting lineup to power India to a thumping 100-run victory in the 29th match of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Set to chase a modest 230-run total, England batters failed against a dominant Indian bowling attack and could score 129 runs in response before bundling out in the 35th over. Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow gave England a decent start by scoring 30 runs for the first wicket before Jasprit Bumrah struck twice, removing Malan (14) and Joe Root (0), on successive deliveries to put India in control.

Mohammed Shami then further dented England’s pursuit with two quick strikes, getting rid of Bairstow (14) and Stokes (0). Kuldeep Yadav added further to the misery of England as he castled Jos Buttler with a sensational delivery, causing the defending champions to slip to 52-5 in the 16th over.

All-rounders Moeen Ali (15) and Liam Livingstone then attempted to anchor the run chase. The duo batted cautiously amid their 29-run stand before Shami struck again to deny England a recovery. Livingstone was then joined by Chris Woakes and the pair knitted a meagre 17-run partnership before both fell in back-to-back overs.

Livingstone remained the top-scorer for England with a 46-ball 27, hitting two boundaries. Tailenders David Willey and Adil Rashid (13) shared a 24-run partnership to get England past the 120-run mark but could not continue for long as the Indian pacers returned to wrap up the innings.

Willey remained unbeaten with a 17-ball 16 with the help of two sixes. Mohammed Shami led the bowling attack for India with 4-22, followed by Bumrah’s 3-32 while Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets.

England bowlers started off brilliantly after winning the toss and reduced India to 40-3 in the 12th over. KL Rahul then joined hands with Rohit Sharma to help stabilize the Indian innings with a 91-run stand for the fourth wicket.

David Willey then removed KL Rahul (39) to break the stand to leave India reeling at 131-4. Rohit Sharma played a cautious knock of 87 off 101 with the help of 10 boundaries and three sixes before a brilliant catch by Liam Livingstone off Adil Rashid sent him back.

Suryakumar Yadav then scored an anchoring 49 off 47, while JaspirtBumrah played a 16-run cameo to drag India’s total to 229-9 in their accumulative 50 overs. David Willey led the bowling charts for England with figures of 3-45, while Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid picked two wickets each.