Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in Kupwara

ISLAMABAD - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in Kupwara district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The youth was martyred in extrajudicial killing by Indian forces during a cordon and search operation in the Jamagund area of the district, KMS reported. Two days earlier, Indian troops abducted five defenceless Kashmiri people and martyred them extra-judicially close to the Line of Control. The youth had gone in the forest to collect shrubs.