Monday, October 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in Kupwara

Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in Kupwara
APP
October 30, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in Kupwara district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The youth was martyred in extrajudicial killing by Indian forces during a cordon and search operation in the Jamagund area of the district, KMS reported. Two days earlier, Indian troops abducted five defenceless Kashmiri people and martyred them extra-judicially close to the Line of Control. The youth had gone in the forest to collect shrubs.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1698568786.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023