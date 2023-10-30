Iranian ambassador urges Muslim countries to stand with Palestine

LAHORE - Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam Sunday urged the Muslim countries to support Palestine saying that non-Muslim countries had united against the Muslims. Addressing the seminar organized on the occasion of the third anniversary of Allama Syed Niaz Hussain Naqvi, the former Vice President of Al-Madaris al-Shi’a, held at Jamia Al-Muntazar and later talking to the media, the Iranian ambassador said that Iran had helped Palestinian Muslims in all respects since the illegal creation of Israel. He said that Palestinians continued to get support from Iran, Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq and it was time that other Muslim countries should also stand with the Palestinians. “Israel will end, not Palestine”, he warned, adding that if America had not patronized Israel, it would have been over in two hours. The Iranian ambassador said that it was the victory of the resistance movement that despite the extensive intelligence network, Israel did not even know about the October 7 Hamas attack. “Iran will continue to support the entire Muslim community, including the Palestinian brothers