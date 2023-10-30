Islamabad police arrest 80 absconders involved in heinous crimes in one week

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police arrested 80 absconders involved in heinous crime during the last week, a public relations officer said on Sunday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer, special tasks were assigned to all senior police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes. During the crackdown, the Aabpara, Secretariat, Golra, Ramna, Bani Gala, Bhara Kahu, Koral, Lohi Bher, Kohsar, Margalla, Karachi Company, Tarnol, Shalimar, Industrial Area and Nilore police teams collectively arrested 80 absconders involved in heinous crime.

The police is taking all possible steps to eradicate the crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands, according to the officials. Safety to the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Capital Police, they added.

Meanwhile, campaign for registration of house servants and tenants data is in full swing in the city.

According to details, “Knock the Door” campaign for the registration of employees and tenants is continuing smoothly. During the campaign, various teams of Islamabad Capital Police are going to the streets and door to door to ensure the registration of tenants and domestic workers as well as to inquire about the problems faced by the citizens. In this regard, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad has registered a data of 192 house servants of 461 houses in the Bara Kahu Police Station jurisdiction.

The purpose of this campaign is to avoid any untoward incident by maintaining law and order in the federal capital. Registration of tenants and domestic workers would help keep a close watch on miscreants and prevent their involvement in any kind of illegal activity.

The citizens have also also been requested that they must ask for identity if someone dressed in civil clothes comes to their house in order to collect the data.