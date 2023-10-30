Judicial Integrity

The upcoming hearing of intra-court appeals (ICAs) by a five-judge Supreme Court bench demonstrates a commendable commitment to upholding the rule of law. The ICAs pertain to the Supreme Court’s previous judgement on the amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), which had been declared illegal on September 15 in a majority decision.

Under the leadership of Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, this move to review the earlier decision indicates the judiciary’s dedication to ensuring due process and fairness in legal proceedings. It’s a fundamental step towards addressing concerns related to the principles of natural justice and due process, showcasing transparency and accountability within the judicial system.

It’s crucial for the apex court to revisit its previous ruling, especially when there are concerns about the integrity of the legal framework. This process reflects the transparency and accountability of the judicial system, reassuring citizens that justice is conducted diligently and fairly.

The implications of these ICAs extend beyond the legal realm. They underscore the significance of a robust judiciary that is willing to self-correct when necessary. This approach fosters public trust in the legal system and bolsters its credibility.

The fact that the federal government and other parties have sought this review further emphasises the importance of addressing potential errors and oversights in the previous judgement. The federal government’s argument that the majority judgement did not adhere to the principles of natural justice and due process highlights the necessity of this review.

One must appreciate the procedural adherence demonstrated by the Supreme Court in providing guidelines for the submission of ICAs. This signifies a clear framework for addressing appeals against decisions made under Article 184(3) of the Constitution. By setting these standards, the court ensures a structured and consistent approach to legal challenges.