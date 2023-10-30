Karachi weather turns cold after late night rain

KARACHI-The weather turned cold after parts of Karachi received light rain on Saturday night. According to the meteorological department, the drizzle was reported in parts of Karachi, which turned the weather cold in the city. City’s temperature was recorded at 26 degrees centigrade at 9 in the morning, while the percentage of humidity remained 57 percent. The MET office further said that Karachi’s maximum temperature to remain between 32 to 34 degrees centigrade today.

Meanwhile, the weather will be dry and cold in most parts of the country including the upper regions during the night and morning hours in the next 24 hours. The weather remained dry in most parts of the country while it was cold in the northern parts during past 24 hours, the MET office said. Shaheed Benazirabad and Sakrand received 1 mm of rain during the past 24 hours.