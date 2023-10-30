KP Governor reaffirms commitment for advancing education, research

PESHAWAR - Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday reaffirmed his commitment for advancing the educa­tion and research in the province.

During his visit to the Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST), the Governor underlined the importance of universities engaging in commercial research, showcasing how universities worldwide are gen­erating billions through research com­mercialisation. He urged universities in the province to make a name for them­selves in the research field.

During his visit, the Governor inau­gurated various projects worth Rs1 bil­lion, funded by the Higher Education Commission in the university. These projects included the establishment of the Institute of Space Technology and initiatives to harness solar energy for the University.

The Governor unveiled a new Aca­demic Block and a Regional Anti-Ter­rorism Centre at the University, em­phasising the importance of research and security efforts.

Governor Ghulam Ali also distribut­ed laptops among the university’s stu­dents and Higher Education Commis­sion scholarships.

The inaugural ceremony was attend­ed by numerous dignitaries, including Vice Chancellor Abbottabad University, Dr Majid-ur-Rahman, faculty members, and representatives from the Higher Education Commission, along with a large gathering of students.

In his address, Ghulam Ali high­lighted the substantial allocation of the national budget towards the edu­cation sector and encouraged all uni­versities to prepare surplus budgets. He stressed that guidelines for budget preparation had been provided to uni­versities after consultation with the Governor’s Secretariat.

In an unprecedented move, the Gov­ernor’s Secretariat has prepared a comprehensive financial report relat­ed to university budget matters, which will be presented to the universities for review, said Governor Ghulam Ali.

He also commended Abbottabad Uni­versity for its successful research en­deavours, particularly in the field of cy­ber security, and expressed his hope that such research initiatives would not only enhance the university’s rep­utation but also contribute to its finan­cial well-being.

Later, the Governor emphasised the pivotal role that educated youth must play in the nation’s development and prosperity.