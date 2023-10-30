KPTMA chief seeks PM’s help for KP industry in crisis

PESHAWAR - In a resolute and impassioned plea, KPTMA Chairman, Muhammad Kamran Shah, has reached out to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, seeking immediate help to address the profound challenges confronting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Industry.
The pressing matter was discussed during a pivotal meeting of the KP Textile Mills Association (KPTMA), where grave concerns were raised over the federal government’s recent decision to implement a blended gas supply, composed of 80 per cent natural gas and 20 per cent RLNG (Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas), to serve the KP industry, said a press release issued here on Sunday.
Kamran Shah, in his fervent appeal, beseeches the National Authorities to intervene promptly. Shah emphasizes that all sectors of the KP industry stand united against what they perceive as a serious injustice the imposition of Blended Gas, which combines natural gas with RLNG.
This policy, according to Kamran Shah, is fundamentally flawed, unjust, and significantly detrimental to the interests of the KP industry.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa proudly stands as a net producer of natural gas, contributing a substantial 550 MMCFD (Million Cubic Feet per Day) to the national gas reserves while utilising merely a fraction, 200 MMCFD, for its internal requirements including 35 MMCFD for its industrial use.