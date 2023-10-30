KPTMA chief seeks PM’s help for KP industry in crisis

PESHAWAR - In a resolute and im­passioned plea, KPT­MA Chairman, Muham­mad Kamran Shah, has reached out to the Prime Minister of Paki­stan, seeking immediate help to address the pro­found challenges con­fronting the Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Industry.

The pressing matter was discussed during a pivotal meeting of the KP Textile Mills Association (KPT­MA), where grave con­cerns were raised over the federal government’s recent decision to imple­ment a blended gas supply, composed of 80 per cent natural gas and 20 per cent RLNG (Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas), to serve the KP industry, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Kamran Shah, in his fer­vent appeal, beseeches the National Authorities to intervene promptly. Shah emphasizes that all sectors of the KP indus­try stand united against what they perceive as a serious injustice the im­position of Blended Gas, which combines natural gas with RLNG.

This policy, according to Kamran Shah, is fun­damentally flawed, un­just, and significantly detrimental to the inter­ests of the KP industry.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa proudly stands as a net producer of natural gas, contributing a substan­tial 550 MMCFD (Million Cubic Feet per Day) to the national gas reserves while utilising merely a fraction, 200 MMCFD, for its internal requirements including 35 MMCFD for its industrial use.