Kurram elders ink peace deal as death toll reaches 50

DERA ISMAIL KHAN/ HANGU - The elders from Kurram have agreed upon a peace agree­ment to end the six-day armed sectarian clashes which have so far left 50 dead, and led to a blackout of electricity and in­ternet services and suspend­ed traffic on roads in the trib­al district.

The agreement was signed yesterday by the elders of two main sects after their talks in Alizai Qila under the supervi­sion of the Thal Scouts and the Kurram district administra­tion. Both the sides agreed to end the sectarian tension be­tween the two warring tribes.

The agreement was reached between the two sides after six days of bloody clashes in the Kurram tribal district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). For the past week, the district remained paralysed because of the clashes, which also con­tinued on early Sunday.

The signatory to the agree­ment were Aqeel Hussain, Shujaatullah, Anwar Hussain, from the one side and Faman­ullah, Nasir Bangash and Syed Zulfiqar Shah from the oth­er side. The agreement was made in the context of the at­tacks on vehicles in Charkhel.

According to the agreement, both the sides will make ev­ery effort to maintain peace in the area and the local elders will be responsible for peace in their respective areas; and if any outsider tries to sabo­tage the peace, the tribal el­ders will hand him over to the civil administration.

Under the agreement, dis­play of weapons will be strict­ly prohibited; all bunkers will be emptied and no new bun­kers will be built and people from all the sects will be re­sponsible for peace in their re­spective areas.

Similarly, the agreement said that the people residing along Defence-Tall-Parachinar road will be responsible for peace on the road and highways in their areas. Both sides agreed that they would not clash and thwart any designs against the country.

The locals complained that electricity remained cut off, internet service suspended and all transportation routes closed in the Kurram district, besides a shortage of medi­cines and even food, loomed over several areas.“There is to­tal blackout in the entire Kur­ram district. This is very sad,” a Kurram resident said. “Why are the government institu­tions remaining silent specta­tors. A bloody war is going on for the six days,” he said, re­questing anonymity. The trou­ble in the district started last week over a territorial dispute in a village. Later, a scandalous video of an arrested accused added fuel to fire. To make the matter worse, some people used ‘religious card’ to foment sentiments by exploiting peo­ple’s beliefs.